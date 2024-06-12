Stop paying subscription fees for your VPN and get this portable one at a discount

TL;DR: A VPN router can help keep your online activity safe. You can head directly to checkout to pick up this Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router for $159 (reg. $219) with code CONNECT.

Traveling around the world and conducting work or recreational computing on networks that you're not familiar with can leave you vulnerable to hacks and malicious attacks. For the many who are aware of this, a VPN subscription is often a solution. VPN subscribers are also often subject to ongoing fees. For those who only want to pay once for a local VPN solution, this limited-time deal is worth checking out.

This portable VPN router enables users to browse while encrypted, allowing them to be safe from hackers and advertisers. Its one-time payment structure allows users to avoid ongoing fees while offering global streaming access, ad blocking, and parental controls.

The Deeper Connect promises military-grade encryption that makes a user's privacy unbreakable. It promises blazing-fast browsing speeds and a strong 300Mbps connection. Plus, Deeper Connect lets users bypass geographical restrictions on streaming services like YouTube and Netflix, so you can access your favorite shows and videos no matter where in the world you might be. It also lets you connect up to five devices at once.

