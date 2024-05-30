Keep your desk looking sharp with this mat and cable block bundle for just $40

A tidy workspace is a more productive workspace (according to moms everywhere and the Harvard Business Review). There's no better time to revamp your desk than during this Memorial Day sale. Say adios to tangled cables with this Desk Mat Pro and Magnetic Cable Block Bundle, now available to add to your cart for just $39.97 through May 31.

This innovative solution combines a sleek desk mat with magnetic cable blocks to keep your cables organized and your workspace looking pristine. The mat itself is made from faux leather and infused with metal, so the silicone magnetic blocks attach firmly and hold your cables in place.

The blocks are super simple to use. You just slide your laptop's cable into the block and place it anywhere on the mat that makes sense to you. Not only does it reduce the cluttered appearance, but it also prevents the overly frustrating scenario where your cables fall to the floor once disconnected from the device.

The mat is also an easy way to prevent damage to your desk from things like daily wear-and-tear or scratches. And if you're worried about spills, it has a water-repellant design in case that happens. If you're already sold, you can stop reading now and head straight to checkout.

No matter what your home workstation looks like, this functional mat can add a touch of organization, elegance, and style to your desk. It can even work well for a student's study area or a gaming setup.

Experience the benefits of a clean, organized desk and the convenience of easy cable management with this Memorial Day offer.

Experience the benefits of a clean, organized desk and the convenience of easy cable management

StackSocial prices subject to change.

