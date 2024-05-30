The beat goes on for Cher as she wins in royalty feud with Sonny Bono's widow

Cher has won a legal battle over royalties for iconic 1960s hit tracks like "I Got You Babe" and "The Beat Goes On." A court ruling has determined that she is entitled to $400,000 in withheld royalty payments.

This judgment comes after a prolonged dispute with Mary Bono, the widow of Cher's former husband and musical partner, Sonny Bono. The dispute between Bono's former wives goes back to Cher and Sonny's 1975 divorce settlement, which stipulated an equal split of royalties from their music. However, Mary Bono argued that the Copyright Act overrides the terms of this settlement. The Act allows songwriters and their heirs to reclaim control over their intellectual property, nullifying previous agreements with third parties.

Mary Bono contended that this legislation meant Cher was no longer entitled to her share of the royalties. But Judge John A. Kronstadt saw things differently. In his decision, he confirmed that Cher should continue to receive her half of the payments, putting an end to the dispute that saw the royalties withheld from her.

It's as if Sonny had said to Cher, "I Got You Babe" from beyond the grave. And for Mary Bono, it's a reminder that sometimes, the beat really does go on — just not in the way she hoped.

Below, the video for "The Beat Goes On." The song was recorded on December 13, 1966, at Hollywood's famous Gold Star Recording Studio. The track boasts a distinctive syncopated bassline, courtesy of legendary session bassist Carol Kaye (who also played bass on the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations"). Sonny wrote, composed, and produced the song. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1967 and became one of Sonny & Cher's biggest hits.

