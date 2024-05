These socks make your feet look like fox paws. Adorable and a bit odd! They're 80% polyester, 10% cotton and 10% spandex, fit up to a men's size 13, and are, quote, "so much realistic, just like real animal paws." There are various other species in the listing, but the fox ones are blatantly superior. $10.

Fox paw socks [Amazon]

Previously: Giant, disconcertingly realistic bread plushie