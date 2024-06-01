Give Dad the gift of cloud storage this Father's Day

Dads are typically the ones behind the camera capturing once-in-a-lifetime memories or filming 'B' roll during family vacations. As the unofficial family photographer, he probably has countless memories stored on his devices. Those could probably use a larger and more secure home, so what better (and more practical!) gift to give your dad this Father's Day than cloud storage?

Just in time for the holiday, Koofr is offering a lifetime cloud storage plan for less than $120 when you enter code KOOFR at checkout. Clear up Dad's storage space by gifting him 1TB from Koofr!

Whether you're looking for the perfect treat for your photo-loving pop or are shopping for a last-minute Father's Day gift (no judgment here), a Koofr cloud storage plan is an excellent idea. You won't need to worry about this item arriving on time since this digital option can be given to him immediately.

Your old man is about to experience a major storage upgrade. This 1TB Koofr plan is massive, and he'll be able to store photos, files, and plenty other media like important files seamlessly. For reference, 1TB is more than enough to hold the equivalent of 250,000 12MP photos or 500 hours of HD video.

If he already has a cloud storage account or two, Koofr makes it easy for him to connect with external accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive. Dad can enjoy easy, centralized access to all his content.

Not only will your dad get a bumper amount of cloud space to store his content, but Koofr's plan also comes with plenty of handy features for organization. He can use the Duplicate Finder tool to sniff out and remove copy files in his storage. Plus, he can quickly rename files and alter sharing links.

Have a dad who's a little worried about security? No fear—Koofr is truly private and never tracks its users. Whatever files your pop shares, transfers to and from, or renames are only known to him.

This Father's Day, give Dad a practical gift with a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage, now just $119.97 with code KOOFR. Offer ends June 9 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.