Blast summer tunes all day with this portable Sony XE300 speaker, now $80

If the blistering heat is your thing, the time has come. Summer is here, which is an outdoor event for four long months (unless you live in the south, in which case, it's a year-long festivity). With summer comes awesome summer anthems, which need to be played how they deserve to be heard: with a powerful speaker!

Fortunately, you can score a Sony speaker for over half off. The Sony XE300, a highly portable Bluetooth option, is now on sale for $79.99 (reg. $199). It's designed with crisp audio and durability in mind, making it the ideal speaker for any summer adventure.

This X-balanced speaker works both solo and in line with other X-series speakers via Party Connect, offering incredible clarity of sound and audio free from distortions. This Sony speaker's Line-Shape Diffuser also helps distribute your summer beats' audio, whether pop hits or house bangers, more evenly.

If you don't need to pair more than two devices to the Sony XE300, connect your smartphone or other device via Bluetooth. There's also multipoint connection that lets you use and pair up to two devices at once, so you can control your playlist from your phone when you're out by the pool, or through your tablet when you're indoors!

Speaking of the pool, the Sony XE300 has an IP67 water resistance and is shockproof and dust-proof. Essentially, you can have it wherever your little warm weather heart takes you this summer, whether that's the beach or on a campground.

Worried about running out of audio juice? This Sony speaker offers an impressive 24-hour battery life, ensuring the party goes on without a beat, but if it's ever in need of a power up, it charges super quickly.

Just a heads-up that this product is open box, which is the reason for this Sony speaker's fantastic discount! That simply means that it was excess store inventory or had customer contact. Its packaging likely has some stickers and may alsoshow signs of handling, but the speaker itself is in new condition.

Pump up your summer adventures with this Sony XE300 Bluetooth Speaker for just $79.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.