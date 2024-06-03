Watch a fish "drive" around in a tiny water-filled car

I never thought I'd live to see a day where fish can drive, but that day has come.

This little goldfish in the video is able to drive around in a tiny tank on wheels. The fish is able to do this by simply swimming in the direction it wants to go. This causes the tank to roll in the direction the fish is swimming.

The fish is rewarded when it goes in a certain direction, which teaches it to go that direction again. The fish gets better at "driving" to get the treat overtime.

I'm afraid that this fish is much better at operating a vehicle than many of the drivers I encounter on the road in my city.