Pet cow named Clementina is jealous of her mom's boyfriend

Clementina is an adorable little cow with a big personality. She's extremely loving to her human mom and all her animal friends, but it's taken her a bit of extra time to warm up to her human mom's boyfriend.

When her human mom's boyfriend moved in, Clementina gave him the cold shoulder. She didn't want to share her mama with anyone.

After time and multiple attempts to win over Clemtina's big heart, she developed a special bond with her mom's boyfriend, and now the two are inseparable. I wasn't aware that cows could be possessive over humans like this, but Clementina proves it to be very possible.

Her sass towards the mom's boyfriend gave me a good chuckle, but I'm glad she finally came around to like him.



