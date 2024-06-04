Banish germs and other food particles with this $35 AquaSonic electric water flosser!

Let's be honest. A lot of us probably don't floss enough, even after our dentists reprimand us to keep up with that habit. If you want to improve your oral health without the ordeal of manually flossing, look no further than this electric water flosser.

Designed to keep your pearly whites and gums healthy and free of food particles and plaque, the AquaSonic Aqua Flosser can easily help you boost your oral care game. Now, it's on sale for only $34.99 (reg. $59)!

Bye, bye regular floss. Using FreshJet technology, the AquaSonic water flosser gently cleans your mouth and gums with a precise water stream. Can't reach the furthest corners of your mouth? Its 360° rotating nozzle helps you get every section to ensure an all-around floss.

You can customize your flossing experience with its three flossing modes and the five specialized jet tips, which include:

2 Standard Tips

1 Periodontal Tip

1 Orthodontic Tip

1 Tongue Scraper Tip

The AquaSonic's removable water tank makes this manual flossing alternative super easy to use and clean, while thewaterproof design provides extra peace of mind if the water flosser falls into the sink or shower. Its cordless design is also convenient, letting you floss just about anywhere without being tethered to an outlet!

When you're done, just stick your AquaSonic water flosser in the hygienic travel bag. This allows you to bring your oral care with you even when you're traveling. Low on battery? The included USB charger can help you get those juices flowing once again.

Don't just take our word for it. Health.com ranked the AquaSonice one of the eight best water flossers and wrote, "This Aquasonic Aqua Flosser is our best overall because it impressed us with its easy-to-operate on-off switch and how simple it was to toggle between settings mid-use." Sounds like a ringing endorsement to us.

Give your mouth much-needed TLC by upgrading your flossing routine to the cordless and rechargeable AquaSonic Aqua Flosser, which comes with five specialized tips, a USB charger, and a travel bag for just $34.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.