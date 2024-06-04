Music and video revealed for new Disney World ride: Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney has released a couple of videos with lots of information about a new ride that will open on June 28 in Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida: Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Disney decided to replace/re-theme the ride Splash Mountain because it was based on the racially problematic movie Song of the South (1946). So it closed down the Splash Mountains in Walt Disney World and in Disneyland (Anaheim, California) and worked on changing the rides to be themed for the movie The Princess and the Frog (2009), about an African American girl living in 1920s New Orleans.

The Disneyland version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure is due to open later this year, with no set date yet. Interestingly, the original Splash Mountain ride continues unchanged in Tokyo Disneyland, with no announced plans for re-theming.

Disney revealed the new music created for the ride, the song "Special Spice" written by PJ Morton, and sung by Anika Noni Rose, in this video (at 16:21).

Then Disney revealed a full POV ride-through video of the attraction, here.