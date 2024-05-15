The effects magic behind Broadway's Back to the Future's mind-blowing clock tower scene (video)

I am suddenly very interested in seeing the Broadway adaptation of Back to the Future. These effects are amazing!

I was uninterested in seeing Back to the Future, an amazing and long-favorite movie, turned into a stage play. I already knew the story, and different actors would likely annoy me. I didn't even consider that the effects could possibly convey the excitement of the film. This YouTube video via Theaterly has changed all of that. Sign me up!

