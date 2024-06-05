Gift your Dad this at-home golf simulator and help him lower his handicap!

TL;DR: Need a gift idea for your golf-loving dad? Give him the gift of easy golfing improvement with the SLX MicroSim, an at-home golf simulator on sale for under $100 that'll arrive by Father's Day if you order by June 5!

Father's Day is coming up fast and furious, and your golf-loving pop probably doesn't need any more crew socks, sweat-wicking polos, or golf balls. Need a more exciting gift that doesn't include a gift card? Treat Dad to a golf simulator, a present that will enhance their golfing game permanently!

The SLX MicroSim Basic Kit can help your old man improve his swing and practice the beautiful game from the comfort of his own living room. Best of all, this particular golf microsimulator is on sale for only $99.99, over 40% off in honor of Father's Day. Just order by June 5 so you don't show up to brunch empty-handed.

While this is the Basic Kit, which means it does not come with a swing stick, it does include the SLX MicroSim sensor your dad can use from the comfort of home. He can pair this nifty microsimulator with a real golf club or driver he uses on the green to get feedback on his golfing technique.

Here's how the SLX MicroSim works:

Dad will need to attach the sensor to his golf club or swing stick, which will then analyze his swing.

The sensor's 32bit ARM microcontroller and HD IMU will process his swinging style,

It'll convert Dad's swinging into helpful feedback information to improve his game, as well as provide his golf ball's flight data quickly.

Not only will your old man get a sensor that can help him golf better (and impress his golf buddies come summer!), but the SLX MicroSim also provides him with E6 compatibility for one year. He could virtually play on five actual golf courses, and its tech can further evaluate his game.

This Father's Day, treat Dad to something that'll help him constantly improve on his favorite hobby.

Grab the SLX MicroSim Basic Kit for just $99.99, but order by June 5 so this gift arrives by Father's Day!

