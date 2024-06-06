40 years to life for man who killed mom in fight over PlayStation volume

Thomas Humphrey, 47, of New Hampshire, killed his mother, Linda Tufts, 70, during an argument over how how loud his PlayStation was. He's off to prison for at least 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Court documents show that basement-inhabiting Humphrey had just been given a PlayStation as a gift for his birthday by her, who he stabbed 22 times and "nearly decapitated" before setting fire to the body.

"The brutality of this crime simply makes it too dangerous not to impose a very lengthy state prison sentence," Judge William Delker said.

A prosecutor said Humphrey, who lived in the basement, stabbed Tufts multiple times and then lit her body on fire. The prosecutor said the two had recently argued about how loud he was playing video games on the PlayStation she had just given him for his birthday, WMUR-TV reported.

Police said they found Humphrey at the bottom of the basement stairs with self-inflicted wounds, holding a knife.