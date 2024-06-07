Look inside Pee-wee Herman's home for sale, complete with cat patio

You may be disappointed that the late, great Paul Reuben's longtime Los Angeles home looks nothing like Pee-wee's Playhouse, but it is a mid-century masterpiece. Located at the end of a private road in the now-hipster neighborhood of Los Feliz, the single-story ranch house is on a 1.4 acre lot with 360-degree views of L.A. Video tour below.

"The living room has walls of windows and sliding doors that open to the patio with pool and spa, plus there is a snazzy den with a built-in wet bar and fireplace," states the real estate listing. "The kitchen with vintage wallpaper has a built-in breakfast nook and pantry/laundry room. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while the primary suite features a dressing area, sitting room, and a bathroom that opens to an enclosed aviary or cat patio."

Reubens bought the home in 1985—the same year Pee-wee's Big Adventure was released—for $415,000. It can be yours today for $4,995,000.

