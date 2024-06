Here's an epic tutorial on how to make a loud squash horn.

In the video, we're taught how to trim the squash leaf stem so it sounds great and doesn't poke you while you blow through it.

The horn makes a wonderfully vibrant sound, and looks like a lot of fun to play with. I think we could all benefit from getting off our screens and making some squash horns this summer.

