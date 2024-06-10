Incredible antique makeup containers disguised as other objects

These incredible antique makeup containers are all disguised as other objects.

This woman's makeup collection is one of the coolest things I've ever seen. I had no idea that makeup containers disguised as other objects used to be a thing, but I wish they'd bring this back.

All this makeup comes from different eras over a period of 100 years. All of the objects are delightful, but my favorite has to be the worn-down red monkey doll that opens up into a mirror with a little makeup pad.

I know what I'm going to be searching for in antique stores now.

100 years of makeup disguised as… [YouTube]



