Brand new ten-story Tokyo condo to be demolished for blocking Mt. Fuji view

Japanese real estate developer Sekisui House Ltd. apologized that its brand spankin' new 10-story, 18-unit condominium building in western Tokyo blocks the neighbors' view of Mt. Fuji. They're apparently so sorry (or so pressured) that they're tearing down the near-completed building.

"We were aware of the (local) culture that values scenery, but we failed to consider it adequately," a Sekisui House representative was quoted as saying in Kyodo News. "We also apologize to the contracting parties."

The construction began in January 2023 and most of the units have already sold for around US$500,000.

The decision came after the developer had already talked with community representatives about the possibility of eliminating floors and lowering the ceiling heights.

