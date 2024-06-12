Instant ramen recalled for being too spicy

Denmark is recalling three flavors of Samyang instant ramen because they have too much heat for the average consumer. Samyang was very explicit that the recall is not because there's anything wrong with the product.

"We understand that the Danish food authority recalled the products, not because of a problem in their quality but because they were too spicy," the company told the BBC News. "The products are being exported globally. But this is the first time they have been recalled for the above reason."

One person's tolerance of capsaicin is another's health risk though, apparently. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration says that the amount of the chili pepper extract in one pack of 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, or Hot Chicken Stew "is so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning."

"If you have the products, you should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased," the agency implores.

