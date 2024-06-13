Friends' dispute over pool pump ends in tragic shooting

A dispute between friends over a pool pump led to a fatal shooting in St. Cloud, Florida. Sheriff Lopez of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office updated the public on the details of the case in a recent press conference.

On the afternoon of June 8, 2024, deputies responded to an emergency call. Joseph Beck (29) had been shot while sitting in his parked car. Beck was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The suspect, identified as Joshua Miller (28), fled the scene but was later apprehended thanks to public tips and surveillance footage.

Surveillance video shows Miller approaching Beck's car, shouting, "Where's my pool pump?" before violently pistol-whipping Beck. During the assault, Miller's gun discharged, fatally wounding Beck. Miller then fled into nearby woods, only to be captured early the next morning.

Miller now faces several charges, including felony murder with a firearm and burglary of a conveyance with battery.

During the press conference, Sheriff Lopez stated, "This isn't a mobster movie or Grand Theft Auto. This is real life."

