People Magazine is making crime fashionable

Hey! Look at this cute con artist! People Magazine normalizes crime and criminals by plugging a grifter's bedazzled ankle monitor.

There is really no story, and it should be of zero public interest to know which stylist a known grifter worked with to put together her pre-court look. Noting that a scammer is forced to wear an ankle monitor is one thing; showing off how they've bedazzled it as if it is a style choice?

The convicted con artist, who went by Anna Delvey at the height of her scamming career, stepped out in New York City ahead of an appearance at immigration court with some brand new bling — but not the kind you might think. On Thursday, June 6, Sorokin was spotted with a sparkly monogram (the letter "A") emblazoned on her ankle monitor.

Along with the latest addition, Sorokin wore a cream-colored double-breasted minidress and matching neck scarf which she co-designed with the label Shao New York. She completed the look with tan stiletto heels.

"COMING SOON TO A COURTHOUSE NEAR YOU!" notorious fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone wrote alongside a sketch of the ensemble on Instagram Stories. Shao New York re-shared the post on their own account.