Winamp as a real-life touchscreen stereo system

Winamp was the just-works music-playing app of the late 1990s. Its perfect utilily facilitated the MP3 era, and the distinctive style of its interface became legendary in its own right. Now, nearly thirty years on, it's finally implemented in hardware—in the form of a 7.9-inch touchscreen—on a Pi-powered custom stereo system.

Behold Rodmg's Linamp!

Stan Goldyn explains how it was done.

Hobbyist Rodmg recreated Winamp's look and feel as Linamp, a physical media player with design roots tracing back to 1990s audio boxes. Powering the Linamp is a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 32GB SD card. It features a 7.9-inch touchscreen, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB ports (Type-A and Type-C), and an ethernet port. Rodmg used PCBWay to machine the outer 1mm aluminum shell and 3D-printed the face plate, paying homage to Winamp's default skin.

