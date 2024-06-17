US Secret Service agent robbed in Los Angeles suburb

While US President Joe Biden was holding his big Hollywood fundraiser Saturday night, a Secret Service agents was robbed at gunpoint in a nearby suburb. Apparently the incident occurred in a residential neighborhood of Tustin, about an hour outside of Los Angeles. The agent was returning from a work assignment but it's not known whether had been at the fundraiser.

The culprit swiped the Secret Service member's bag and, according to USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, the agent "discharged their service weapon during the incident." The suspect escaped and it's not known whether was injured.

"Police have located some of the victim's belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated," states a Tustin Police Department press release.

They're on the lookout for a vehicle that was photographed leaving the crime scene.

"We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries," Guglielmi said.

