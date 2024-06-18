Try making this very low-carb almond flour bread

almond flour bread Photo: Mark Frauenfelder

I love the taste of high carb foods, but I tend to quickly gain weight when I eat a lot of them. For the last few years, I've been experimenting with making bread that tastes high carb but is very low in carbs. Here's a recipe that I think is worth sharing. (Here's the recipe I started with.) All four of us in my family really like it. The high-fat content of the almond flour means you don't have to add butter. They taste great right out of the oven!

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cups almond flour (I use Anthony's)
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp xanthan gum
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tsp cider vinegar
  • 3 egg whites

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Start boiling the water.
  3. Mix all the dry ingredients in a big bowl.
  4. Mix in the vinegar and egg whites, stirring with a spoon.
  5. Add boiling water and stir until mixed. (It will be a little soupy.)
  6. Ladle the mixture into a non-stick cupcake tin.
  7. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the bread turns golden brown.

This post originally appeared in my newsletter, The Magnet.

