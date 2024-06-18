Try making this very low-carb almond flour bread

I love the taste of high carb foods, but I tend to quickly gain weight when I eat a lot of them. For the last few years, I've been experimenting with making bread that tastes high carb but is very low in carbs. Here's a recipe that I think is worth sharing. (Here's the recipe I started with.) All four of us in my family really like it. The high-fat content of the almond flour means you don't have to add butter. They taste great right out of the oven!

Ingredients:

1.5 cups almond flour (I use Anthony's)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp xanthan gum

1 cup water

2 tsp cider vinegar

3 egg whites

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Start boiling the water. Mix all the dry ingredients in a big bowl. Mix in the vinegar and egg whites, stirring with a spoon. Add boiling water and stir until mixed. (It will be a little soupy.) Ladle the mixture into a non-stick cupcake tin. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the bread turns golden brown.

