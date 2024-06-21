23 pairs of twins graduate from same middle school

Twenty-three pairs of twins graduated from Pollard Middle School in Needham, MA this year. That's 46 out of the 454 students enrolled in the school. Nearly 47, actually, but one girl's twin goes to a different school. Of the twenty-three pairs, five are identical. No triplets to odd the even number?

Seems like a unique opportunity to do something nefarious. Were I a twin, of course, my(our) circumstances would necessitate hijinks. Oh look, like-minded souls!

During April Fools' Day, the identical twins decided to trick their classmates. The pair acted like they had switched classes, wearing the other twin's classic color, but they stayed in their own classes. "They totally got away with it," said their mother, Beth. "Many people were very stumped." For Cal and Owen, a twin is a built-in best friend. They play soccer and baseball together and even like to play the same positions. "Everything we do, we do together," Cal said. "We just enjoy doing it together," Owen added. Ava Berger, Boston Globe

This extremely unusual graduation has all the makings of a Gabriel Garcia Marquez story. Or Don Delillo if you find this coincidence a tad sinister.

