Grandma drives her bed around town

This grandma didn't want to get out of bed one day, so she decided to take her bed out for a spin around town instead.

Watch her take her custom motorized bed to get drive-thru snacks, stop by the bar, and race down the street at an alarming speed. The drive-thru worked didn't seem very impressed by the amazing sight in front of the window. I would have been asking for a photo with grandma smith.

Watch the second half of the video to see how this unique bed-car was built. This awesome lady is living her best life, and I love her great sense of humor.



