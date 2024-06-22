Real-life Spider-Girl's talent allows her to watch TV from the ceiling

If I walked into the living room at night and saw my kid sitting on the ceiling, my first thought would be to call an exorcist.

Believe it or not, there is a mom who catches her daughter hanging out on the ceiling regularly, but the reason is far from a horror movie: the kid simply likes watching cartoons from up there.

The 'Real-life Spider-Girl' special talent allows her to watch TV from the ceiling. When This little girl's mom reviewed the security camera footage one day, she noticed her daughter "sitting" where the top of the wall meets the ceiling, and casually watching TV.

She even had a remote in her hand, completely unphased by being at the top of the wall with no ladder to get down. Her mom explains that she has always had a mischievous sense of fun, and is now being called a real-life spider girl.

