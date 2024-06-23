Tired of uncomfortable earbuds that always fall out? Check out these open-ear headphones

TL;DR: If you're tired of your uncomfortable earbuds falling out, you need to upgrade your listening gear to these open-ear headphones. They offer water resistance, comfort, and more for $33.99 (reg. $79)!

We love our wireless earbuds, but what we don't love are how uncomfortable they get after hours of wear and how they seem to fall off at the most inconvenient times. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to rectify those issues with these headphones, which have an open-ear design.

Made as an alternative to traditional earbuds, these Open-Ear Headphones are wireless, water-resistant, and designed to fit comfortably yet securely. They're now on sale for only $33.99 (reg. $79)!

If you're like us and can't stand going about your day without your fave tunes blasting (we've been loving "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter), these headphones are made to keep the music going (literally). They're ultra-lightweight and don't go directly into your ears like typical earbuds do.

Since they don't stay in by being squished into your ear, these headphones use bone conduction technology to transmit audio. How this awesome tech works is that it'll take your Spotify or Apple Music audio and direct them to your ear by sending them through the bones around your skull. Pretty neat, huh?

So, what does that mean for you? That keeps your ear canals free of uncomfortable earbuds and free to hear other sounds like convos, traffic, etc. so that you're aware of your surroundings, whether you're in the office or on an outdoor post-work run. Sounds like a win-win to us!

For those of us who love a good lift sesh or kickboxing class, you'll be happy to hear that these open-ear headphones have IPX6 water resistance for extra durability. A little sweat (or a lot) or rain won't hurt them.

Plus, they offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a full charge, allowing you to go from work to the gym without skipping a beat. Want to make a phone call or text without gluing your eyes to your phone? These headphones can be app-integrated so that you can access Siri or another voice assistant to call, text, etc., hands-free.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable earbuds that continually fall out when you grab these Open-Ear Wireless Headphones for just $33.99. No coupon needed!

StackSocial prices to change.



See other items in the shop.