Ozempic and Wegovy's untapped potential for addiction, anxiety, and depression

Weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are getting more popular as effective weight-loss drugs. Now doctors and patients are discovering unexpected brain benefits too. According to New Scientist, semaglutide-based drugs, which imitate a gut hormone called GLP-1, are showing surprising potential in treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and even neurodegenerative diseases. This is not solely due to weight loss; GLP-1 drugs directly affect emotional and cognitive functions in the brain.



The article reports that Kathy Schwartz, who struggled with cravings for alcohol, cigarettes, and opiates for ten years, experienced a significant change after taking semaglutide. Not only did she lose around 60 pounds, but she also noticed her cravings fading away. "I do not crave, which I didn't think would be a side effect," shared Schwartz. She also says that her episodes of depression and anxiety have decreased.



Research is showing that Schwartz's experience is not unusual. GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy could be repurposed to tackle various mental health issues. An analysis of four million people found that users of these drugs had a significantly lower likelihood of being diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

