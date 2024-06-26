Here's every US state's favorite (and least favorite) illicit drug

Reddit user Swampgay created the fascinating infographic series below titled "The United States of Drug Use."

The data comes from National Survey on Drug Use and Health but given marijuana's legality in some states, it's not included here.

"So for the 'illicit drug use other than marijuana' map, it's people who've used any illicit drug (besides weed) within the last month," Swampgay writes. "All of the drug specific ones are people who used that drug at least once within the last year. I'm not a huge fan of the differing time scales, but that's how the NSDUH breaks their data up and it was the source I wanted to work with.

As for fentanyl's absence, they state, "I don't think fent is really showing up in their data. NSDUH has a separate table for data on opioid misuse (which I didn't map) that lumps together both heroin use and opioid prescription pain reliever misuse, and it includes a note stating 'estimates of opioid misuse do not include illegally made fentanyl.'"

Previously:

• Netflix's 4-part adaptation of Michael Pollan's book on psychedelics, 'How to Change Your Mind'

• NFL star Aaron Rodgers says psychedelics boosted his performance

• Psychedelic music depicted on ancient Peruvian rock art