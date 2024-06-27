Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivers crushing takedown of MAGA cultists' electric vehicle complaints

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg handily demolished Republican complaints about electric vehicles during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.



When Rep. Aaron Bean (R-US OIL), who sports an impressive beard that Andrew Tate would approve of, whined that EV tax rebates were "too expensive," Buttigieg delivered this zinger, accompanied by his trademark smirk: "If you think this is too expensive, wait until you find out how much oil and gas subsidies you've been supporting." He then proceeded to school the congressman on the trillions of dollars in economic impact caused by worsening environmental conditions.



But Buttigieg wasn't done flexing his debate muscles. When Rep. Scott Perry (R-US OIL), one of the less intellectually gifted members of Congress lobbed a pathetic fib about the EV industry being in a "tailspin," Pete responded that it was "just a bizarre word to use for a growing sector of our economy." He went on to explain the importance of maintaining America's competitive edge over China in EV production.



Perry, who is smart enough to realize it's a bad look to side with China, pivoted to complaining about supposed EV "mandates," to which Buttigieg calmly explained: "There is no mandate. You can purchase a gas car if you want to pay gas prices at the pump, but if you don't, you can purchase an EV with our help."



It seems the GOP representatives came expecting an easy target, but instead found themselves on the receiving end of Pete's rapid series of knockout blows. They should think twice before challenging Secretary Pete, but like all MAGA cultists, they can't even think once before opening their pie holes.

Oh my god. Pete Buttigieg just DESTROYED yet another Republican congressman. When will MAGA learn to NOT mess with Secretary Buttigieg? pic.twitter.com/4RILBpg2nQ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 27, 2024