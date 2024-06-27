Watch The Breeders perform a lovely and lively stripped-down set in the middle of a forest in Big Sur, surrounded by beautiful redwoods

Kim Deal of The Breeders. Rebecca Sowell (CC BY-SA 2.0) Kim Deal of The Breeders. Rebecca Sowell (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Breeders recently posted this absolutely brilliant video of an outdoor set they played in the middle of a forest in Big Sur, surrounded by redwoods. If you like The Breeders, you'll love these 13 minutes of bliss, where they play stripped-down versions of some of their best hits – "Do You Love Me Now?," "Divine Hammer," "Invisible Man," and "Drivin' on 9" (a song originally by Ed's Redeeming Qualities but made famous by The Breeders when they recorded it for their 1993 album "Last Splash"). 

I'm a huge Breeders fan, and I'm in absolute heaven! Enjoy!

On their Facebook page, they described how they ended up in the forest:

Last fall at the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur our show was rained out. The sky cleared just as dusk fell & someone said: let's go into the forest. So in a grove of redwoods we played a few songs for the hermit thrushes and spotted owls. Thank you Mark Satterthwaite & crew for filming it.  

Directed by: James Brylowski

Illustrations/animations by: Pedro Eboli

Camera operators: Brian Outland, Scott Stoneback, & Aaron Fagerstrom

Edited by: Morgan Waters 

Audio recorded and mixed by: Morgan Waters 

Produced by: Mark Satterthwaite and Morgan Waters for Antics

Titles by: Kyle Rector