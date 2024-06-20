Home barista makes beautiful latte art

Goran Dujic, who goes by "Barista Goran," is a self-described "home barista" from Munich, Germany who posts beautiful creations on their social media, "Latte Art City." I have recently scrolled through dozens of posts and am mesmerized by their work. I love watching the beautiful designs being crafted and find the videos both aesthetically pleasing and highly relaxing.

Here are some of my favorites!

These pistachio creations—a machiatto and an iced latte.

This rose affogato, which a commenter described as "the most beautiful thing I've seen in my life."

These relaxing chocolate melts, featuring espresso being poured over chocolate mazes, as relaxing music plays in the background.

Finally, these latte "paintings" featuring tiny landscapes in a cup.

To see more of their work, visit their TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.