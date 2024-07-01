If you could see spacetime, it would look like this (video)

Spacetime is the fabric of the universe, where space and time are woven together and warped by gravity. One way to conceptualize this is to imagine a grid representing the three dimensions of space and the one dimension of time. Massive objects like planets, stars, and black holes cause the grid to warp, revealing how gravity influences the movement of objects and the flow of time within the universe. (Even small things like coffee cups and ants cause ripples in spacetime, but only a very tiny bit.)

ScienceClic created this magnificent video below to give you a sense of what it might be like if we could see spacetime. Far out.

