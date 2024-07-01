Rainforest mammal spotted 3,000 miles away in Washington state

The cute critter in this photo is a kinkajou, a nocturnal nectar-loving mammal that lives in the tropical rainforests of Central and South America. The word kinkajou is roughly translated as "honey bear" because these animals, from the same family as raccoons, have a taste for sweet things. But why was this kinkajou hanging out on a utility pole in the city of Yakima, Washington, 3,000 miles away from its usual home?

State wildlife officials don't know if the kinkajoul was abandoned or lost. Fortunately though, they safely rescued the animal and it's now at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium where a vet is conducting a "comprehensive wellness exam."

"This young kinkajou's survival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state wildlife law enforcement and the Zoo, highlighting the dangers of the illegal pet trade," a zoo spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. "While kinkajous are not endangered, they are hunted for fur, meat, and the exotic pet trade, threatening their wild population."

image: Washington State Department of Transportation East/Shutterstock

