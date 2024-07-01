Spooked military horses run wild through streets of London — again (video)

Military horses broke free and ran wild through the streets of London this morning — the second time in two months.

"[F]ive soldiers were conducting a routine exercise with six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, when the lead horse was spooked by a London bus," reports CNN.

After bumping into a taxi cab and galloping through Central London, the horses were safely recovered. (See two videos below.)

The April incident was more serious, when five horses — at least one that was bleeding — were seen running through London's financial district. "The animals were spooked when some concrete fell off a conveyor belt being used in nearby construction work and hit the ground, the army added," CNN reported at the time. Fortunately, only one horse sustained injuries in today's breakout, which were minor and already treated.

Three military horses bolted through Belgravia this Monday morning, pic.twitter.com/hEj1NpAKKH — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 1, 2024

🔴 This is the moment a runaway horse collides with a black cab in London after being spooked by a bus.



Read the full story here 👇https://t.co/onQlEXKGQQ pic.twitter.com/A1lckBb1h0 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 1, 2024

