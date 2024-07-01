Roast a marshmallow in the perpetually-burning flames of Yanartas

In Turkey, flames have been burning on this mountain of Yanartaş for over 2,500 years. These perpetual flames are caused by methane seeping through the vents in the rock. It's believed that sailors used to use this flaming mountain as a beacon/landmark. Nowadays, hikers venture up to the flames to toast marshmallows, brew tea, and hangout.

This seems like such a fun place to have a campfire (with the bonus of not having to do any work to start or put out the fire). From Atlas Obscura:

"The mountain is also linked to the legend of the Chimera, as it's believed the flaming landscape inspired the fiery monster in Homer's Iliad. According to the myth, a beast with a lion's head, goat's body, and a snake as a tail lived on a mountain. The King of Lycia sent Bellerophon to the mountain to kill the monster. He rode his horse Pegasus there, and when the Chimera started to attack, he speared the creature."

