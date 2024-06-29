The Poozeum is a museum of fossilized poo

The Poozeum is a museum of fossilized poop.

If you're in Williams, Arizona, you can see real fossilized dinosaur poop in this museum. The museum doesn't smell bad (in case you were wondering), and has lots of dino poop of all shapes and sizes on display. It's a great place for kids and adults to spend the day. It even has a gift shop with lots of fun poop related items for sale.

The museum's curator has been collecting dino poop since he was 14 years old, and he's incredibly passionate about the subject matter.

