Experience retro Americana meals in these 17 diners around the US. This fun list, published by Atlas Obscura, is for all the diner lovers out there

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In in Arizona is a "classic route 66 landmark" made from scrap lumber. Outside the diner you'll find rusted vintage cars to pose next to in a photo, and lots of kitschy trinkets and signage that will make you feel like you've traveled back in time. The Papermoon Diner in Baltimore, Maryland looks more like Pee Wee's Playhouse than a restaurant, and is filled from top to bottom with eye candy. Mannequins, toys,

If I could pick to eat at only one place on this list, it would be Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas. This cozy diner is located on the bottom floor of a family's home, and the food looks amazing. It's been up and running since 1964.

If you're about to embark on a road trip, be sure to see if any of these special diners are on your route. If I had the time and the travel funds, I'd want to go on a trip solely to stop at each one.



