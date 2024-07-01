This tiny bush baby is absolutely enthralled by a locust!

This tiny bush baby, also known as a galago, is so cute I can hardly stand it! His name is Spencer and he's just simply adorable. I love how interested he is in the locust he's encountering. He is so desperate to understand what this curious creature might be—look at how he tilts his head back and forth for a better look!

Spencer is an orphaned galago who lives at the Nairobi, Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, among the other orphaned animals they care for. The Trust, which posted the video, provides more information about Spencer's encounter with the locust and about the other animals in its care:

Discovery is a huge part of life. It's as true for a bush baby as it is for us. Spencer's intense fascination with this winged interloper lasted for almost an hour, but he never mustered the courage to pounce! Orphaned Galago Spencer is indisputably the smallest member of our herd. While we are best known for raising orphaned elephants and rhinos, we offer a family and a wild future to any creature in need.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust website provides an overview of its history and mission:

Born from one family's passion for Kenya and its wilderness, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust was established 45 years ago and is best known for its Orphans' Project, the first and most successful elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation program in the world. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a pioneering conservation organisation, dedicated to the protection of wildlife and the preservation of habitats in East Africa. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is based in Nairobi, Kenya, with a field headquarters bordering Tsavo East National Park. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a separately registered charity in the UK and is directly supported by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, a registered 501(c)(3) in the United States.

To learn more and to see more of their animals, visit the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust website or TikTok.