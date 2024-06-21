Watch Oliver the alpaca celebrate his first birthday with a "pup cup"

This adorable alpaca named Oliver just turned one! He was orphaned at birth and was bottle-fed by the humans at Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls, Wisconsin. Thankfully, he has overcome significant health issues and lives happily among his alpaca friends at the famr.

To celebrate his birthday, Oliver got a special surprise—a Starbucks "pup cup." I love the adorable little noises he makes as he waits patiently for his sweet treat. Maybe they should rename it a "pac cup" in honor of Oliver!

If you're anywhere near River Falls, Wisconsin tomorrow, you should go wish Oliver happy birthday in person—Eagle Eye Farm is hosting a birthday bash for the sweet and friendly alpaca on Friday, June 21st. The party will include a smash cake, an opportunity to take Oliver on a walk, and a selfie station so you can take pictures with Oliver. I'd be there in a flash if I could!

To learn more about Oliver and Eagle Eye Farm, follow them on Facebook or visit their website.