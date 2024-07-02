Bizarre: Severe flight turbulence launches passenger into overhead bin — where he gets stuck (video)

If it's not a malfunctioning Boeing plane sending passengers to the hospital these days, it's turbulence — and the most recent injurious flight due to a strong jostling launched one passenger straight into an overhead bin, where he then got stuck.

The Air Europa flight was headed from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay yesterday with 325 passengers on board when it was hit by turbulence so fierce, ceiling panels flew off, exposing pipes and wires. Meanwhile, unstrapped passengers flew out of their seats.

But the most bizarre scene caught on footage shows a pair of feet hanging out of an overhead bin. The video then shows other passengers that come to the rescue, helping the trapped man get out of the small baggage compartment. (See videos below, posted by Breaking Aviation News & Videos.)

The turbulent Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made an emergency landing at the Natal airport in Brazil, where 30 passengers suffering injuries to the chest, neck, and head, including skull fractures, were rushed to a local hospital, according to The Independent.

With turbulence being the latest "it" repercussion of climate change, make sure to fasten your seatbelt nice and tight next time you fly the friendly skies.