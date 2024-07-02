Sorry, the Fujifilm X100VI is sold out

Fujifilm used to make fair cameras interesting mostly for their old-fashioned looks. Now it makes old-fashioned looking cameras interesting mostly for being fantastic. The runaway success of its X100 series, in its sixth generation the de rigeur camera for social media kids, has the company unable to manufacture enough to fulfill orders.

thanks in large part to the TikTok crowd, its retro-themed X100 digital cameras are now a roaring success, boosting its bottom line. Fujifilm is struggling to meet demand for the $1,599 camera, prized by young 20-something social media fans for its looks and high-end functions. The X100V model was so popular that in the fiscal year ended in March, it was the imaging division, which includes cameras, that was the biggest contributor to the company's record-high profit – the unit accounted for 37% of operating profit in fiscal 2023, versus 27% the year before.

This year seems to be a sweet spot for "incremental innovation" in cameras. The other hard-to-find model has been the DJI Pocket 3, whose tiny wedding of 1-inch sensor and gimbal offers stabilization and quality no phone can beat. Be sure to get the creator combo, as the extras are worth it and much cheaper in the combo.

Read DPReview's write-up of the X100VI. It really is a great camera. Whatever you want to do— studio/streaming video, film-emulating "cinema", looking cool, actually taking photographs of things—it nails it.