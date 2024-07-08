"Razor blades in my throat": FLiRT Covid variants packing a nasty punch

Some people are reporting that the latest Covid-19 variants, collectively called FLiRT, cause unbearable pain and discomfort, reports the LA Times. The article includes quotes from people on Reddit describing the severity of their symptoms:

"terrible sinus pressure and headache … and I can't stand up for too long without feeling like I'm about to pass out."

"Previously COVID just felt like the common cold, but this strain is [wreaking] havoc. I don't like to complain like this, but I'm shocked at how much it's taking me out."

"throat feels like razor blades… in living misery."

"I have so much phlegm, but it hurts so bad to cough because my throat is on literal fire!! This is my 4th time having Covid and I swear I feel like this is the worst it's ever been!!"

From the article: "The dogma is that every time you get COVID, it's milder. But I think we need to keep our minds open to the possibility that some people have worse symptoms," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious diseases expert. Each time you get COVID, he said, is "kind of like playing COVID roulette."

Previously:

