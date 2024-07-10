Redditor's "legal" free cheesecake hack is neither legal nor new

How's this for a piece of ragebait — bragging about a supposedly new and legal way to steal cheesecake from Costco: u/starvingnintendo9000 posted to the r/lossprevention subreddit:

"I bought a carvel cake yesterday and ate the whole thing, today I went to the store, took a brand new one out of the freezer and returned that one with my original paper receipt. I'm going to repeat this definitely many many times especially at Costco. Just a glitch I found because it's legal."

The Cheesecake Joker's post kicked off a spirited discussion about the legality and ethics of such actions. Some users explained the legal implications, stating that this type of fraud could result in criminal charges. Others scoffed at the absurdity of being enraged over stolen ice cream cake from Costco.

u/starvingnintendo9000 defended their actions, claiming they were trying to educate loss prevention about potential loopholes. However, experienced loss prevention professionals in the thread explained that this type of fraud is well-known and actively monitored.

Previously:

• Article tries to describe The Cheesecake Factory