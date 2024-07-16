Train crossing safety video of nail-biting near-misses at railroad crossings

Network Rail, owners/managers of most of Great Britain's railway network, released this exhilarating video below of near misses at railroad crossings. It's part of a summer safety campaign to discourage people from doing stupid things around trains.

"It's frustrating we continue to see people recklessly risking their lives when crossing the railway," said regional level crossing manager Sam Pead. "Across the Southern region, trains can travel as fast as 140mph (225km/h) and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on."



According to Network Rail, there were 28 near misses in the Wessex region alone for the 2023-24 financial year while incidents of level crossing misuse increased by 24% to 466.

(BBC News)

