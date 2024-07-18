1 in 3 Americans OK with Military Rule

Do you wonder why so many people seem unfazed by Trump's dictator aspirations? As reported in The New Republic, a recent Pew Research Center study reveals that nearly a third of Americans have no objection to military rule or an authoritarian leader.

How did we end up in this bizarre reality where people are lining up to have their freedoms taken away? Experts say it's about feeling safe and cozy in a world that's changing too fast for their liking. Joe Pierre, a UCSF professor, explains that when people feel threatened, "Authoritarianism and a 'strongman' leader who's willing to trample over civil rights can sound like a very appealing solution."

So next time you're scratching your head over Trump's poll numbers, remember: For some Americans, democracy is just too much work. They'd rather have a dictator daddy to make all the tough decisions for them. For them, the "land of the free" means willingly handing over your freedom to a corrupt, felonious, rapey demagogue.

