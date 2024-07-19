Jimi Hendrix unplugs in these rare acoustic guitar clips (video)

Jimi Hendrix is undoubtedly one of the most innovative electric guitar players in history. While there are countless videos of Hendrix tearing up his upside-down Fender Stratocaster, clips of him unplugged are rather rare. Below are two scenes of him on a 12-string acoustic.

From Open Culture:

The footage comes from the 1973 documentary film Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix first plays the intro, seated alone in an all-white studio, playing folk-style with the fingers of his left hand. It is, of course, flawless, yet still he stops and asks the filmmakers for a redo. "I was scared to death," he says, betraying the shyness and self-doubt that lurked beneath his mind-blowing ability and flamboyant persona. His playing is no less perfect when he picks up the tune again and plays it through.

And here's a bonus acoustic take on "Hound Dog," penned by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and first recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952, four years before Elvis's version.

Previously:

• Jimi Hendrix performed 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' live days after its release

• Watch the earliest footage of Jimi Hendrix on guitar