Kamala was not what Biden's betrayers wanted. Too bad.

Kamala Harris has already secured the Democratic nomination—and it's not what the centrists who ejected Biden wanted.

It turns out that the obvious enthusiasm for Harris among Dem voters and delegates isn't well-reflected in media commentary. In fact, pundits are stamping their feet quite angrily about how quickly she became inevitable and how quickly their preferred candidates backed her.

You don't have to actually read it, it all proceeds fractally from the headline. Some had warned that party and media "elites" expected to put a different candidate on the horse; I like the idea that Biden endorsing Harris in the same breath he declined the nomination was a disfavor returned to those who had forced him out.

Whatever the truth is, the primaries were a stage-managed cakewalk for Biden and whatever democratic process they represented wouldn't be found in some shambolic convention bonfire put together by donors to avoid Harris—a candidate who just raised more money from individual donors in a day than any other in history.

The underlying context seems to be that while Harris is reputationally centrist, that's really just her being a former prosecutor and in other respects she's too left for the wealth at the heart of the party. The "cop" label that hurt her in 2020 is now well-tailored to the hour.