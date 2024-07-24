Compounded semaglutide is dangerous; eat oatmeal

Unless you live under a large rock, you've been inundated with news and ads about Ozempic, Wegovy, and the sketchy, non-FDA-approved compounded versions. Semaglutide is the latest "miracle" weight-loss drug. South Park had a special episode about it, primarily an indictment of the American healthcare system.

Semaglutide is a drug developed to treat diabetes, but it also promotes weight loss. It works by stimulating the production of GLP-1, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, digestion, and appetite. These drugs are expensive (or of questionable origin and safety,) and have a long list of potential side effects. This is before we get into the compounded versions.

Compounding pharmacies are commonly used to make medications in a different form that is easier for a patient to take, like liquids or gels, or in a custom dosage. They can also legally compound certain medications that are in short supply as semaglutide drugs currently are. The compounded versions are usually cheaper, especially when using online pharmacies. Of course, there is a catch. Even from an FDA-licensed pharmacy, the drug may be compounded with a different form of semaglutide, which may not be safe or effective. Online pharmacies carry additional risks, including contamination, and counterfeit needles, which may not be sterile.

A study in the Journal of Nutrition tested the effects of consuming five different types of fiber on mice fed a high-fat, high-sugar diet. One type of fiber, beta-glucan, resulted in lower weight gain, less fat mass, and higher lean mass. The beta-glucan mice also moved more and had decreased insulin sensitivity. Foods containing beta-glucan include oats, barley, reishi, shiitake, maitake mushrooms, seaweed, and nutritional yeast.

So, if you need to take semaglutide for health reasons, find a good doctor and get a prescription for the real thing. If you just want to look better with your shirt off, eat more oatmeal.

Bonus: In researching this story, I discovered that there is a cereal called Poop Like a Champion, which unfortunately does not contain either oats or barley. I also feel they also missed an opportunity to use the greatest name ever for a high-fiber cereal.

