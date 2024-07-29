Pearl-clutching Pro-Trumpers file a complaint about a thing that didn't happen

A rightwing activist group filed a complaint with the FCC about things not depicted during the Olympic's opening ceremonies.

Judicial Watch has filed a complaint with the FCC against NBC for airing an Olympic opening ceremony that was full of things Thomas Jolly, the ceremony's artistic director, is clear were not there. Conservatives need to find things to be outraged about everything, so this is likely not the last we hear of them during these Olympic games.

"NBC and its various stations/outlets on TV, cable and Internet carried (and continues to make available) the Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, which included an adult male purposefully exposing (himself) in the presence of a child/children," said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. "This content is both obscene and indecent and, to make matters worse, was aired during viewing hours when it was likely seen by millions of children and minors." A spokeswoman for the Olympics apologized for offending some viewers, but the ceremony's artistic director denied the tableau was intended to evoke "The Last Supper" and insisted it was inspired by artworks depicting Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. "It was pretty clear It is Dionysus who arrives at the table," said artistic director Thomas Jolly. "Why is he there? Because Dionysus is the Greek god of festivities (…) and wine, and is the father of Sequana, the goddess of the Seine river." Fitton's outfit, which is aligned with former President Donald Trump, argued that the "obscene/indecent content" mocked Jesus Christ, violated federal law banning such content from being broadcast on radio or TV and was not protected under the First Amendment. RawStory

Previously:

• Paris Olympic Village gains facepalm status

• WTF is the Paris Olympic mascot?

• Paris 2024: watching the games, but mostly the toilets